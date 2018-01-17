Wed, 17
Firefighters called to chimney fire at Waltham St Lawrence pub

Firefighters had to put out a chimney fire at a pub in Waltham St Lawrence this afternoon.

Crews from Maidenhead and Bracknell fire stations were called to The Bell Inn, The Street, at about 3.30pm.

They had to put out a small fire which is believed to have started after embers spread up the chimney’s flue.

They stayed on the scene for about an hour making the scene safe.

