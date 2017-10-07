Prayer pod unveiled at White Waltham Academy

A place for quiet reflection at a school was officially opened on Friday.

A Prayer Pod has been installed at White Waltham CE Academy by the Rev David Andrew.

He was joined by the school’s ‘collective worship team’, made up of nine year six pupils.

On Monday, the pupils spoke to the whole school about the new addition which was paid for with money raised by the PTA.

Head of school Matt Thompson said: “They are really excited. It is a lot of responsibility for them.

“We were looking to create an area within the school for quiet reflection and prayer.”

At the moment the wooden pod outside is not decorated and the children will be involved in designing it.