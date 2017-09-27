Hurley mum to climb mountain for Vietnamese orphanage

A mum from Hurley is preparing to tackle the highest mountain in Vietnam in aid of an orphanage in the country.

Patricia Graham, who lives in the High Street, is hoping to raise up to £20,000 when she and the rest of her team take on the 10,312 ft Mt Fansipan to support the Allambie orphanage in Ho Chi Minh City.

The 62-year-old began helping the charity, which is home to nine children who all call her Grandma, after meeting its founder, Suzanne Hook, in 2010.

This included a donation of clothes from her friend the Penny Dreadful and James Bond actress Eva Green.

She said: “I wouldn’t do something like this on my own or for fun, this is for a cause and it’s totally out of my comfort zone and there’s a sense of achievement with it.

“I could have just sent her the money, but that’s not the point.

“The point is to support Suzanne and the orphanage and it will make a huge difference.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/climbforallambiepatricia-graham to find out more and donate.