Hundreds of entries for Waltham St Lawrence and Shurlock Row village show

Judges were full of praise for entries in this year’s Waltham St Lawrence and Shurlock Row village show, which was held on Sunday.

The show at Neville Hall in Milley Road saw entrants submitting creations in a range of categories including photography, fruit and veg, art, cooking and more.

The event, which has been running for about 60 years, also includes children’s categories including Lego models and painted pebbles, which many Waltham St Lawrence Primary School pupils took part in.

Committee secretary Debbie Jones told The Advertiser: “It was a fantastic turnout and up on last year with loads and loads of people entering for the first time.

“The judges commented what a very high standard of entries there were, some of them were even at a professional level.”

This year about 740 entries were submitted which were viewed by an audience of about 300 people.

Debbie added: “The community is very talented and works incredibly hard.”