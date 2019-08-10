Sunday Church Teas' raise £200 for St Michael's Church

A ‘lovely’ tea served on the vicarage lawn has raised more than £200.

Attended by more than 70 people, the event was part of St Michael’s Church ‘Summer Sunday Church Teas’ served from June 30 – September 1.

All proceeds made on the day will be spent on the upkeep of the church.

Predominantly held in the church hall, last Sunday was an opportunity to take in the view of the Thames from the bank of the vicarage lawn.

Traditional teas of scones, strawberry jam and cream, as well as a variety of cakes, were made and served by parishioners of the church in High Street.

Reverend Ainsley Swift said: “It was lovely, we had a little bit of sunshine, a good lot of people and we even had visitors who stopped by from the river who came up on their boat, so we shouted them over and they came and had tea with us.”