Maidenhead church to launch return of Christmas Tree Festival

A Maidenhead church is set to hold its annual Christmas tree festival in-person again this year for the first time since 2019.

St Luke’s Church, in Norfolk Road, will be running the event inside the church from Friday, December 3 until Sunday, December 5.

The venue will once again be filled with twinkling lights and decorations after last year’s festival was disrupted due to the pandemic.

Precautions have been taken this year to ensure the event can go ahead safely, with measures including the encouragement of facemasks.

Local businesses, voluntary groups and churches, as well as families and charities, will be sponsoring and decorating a real tree.

Visitors to the festival will be invited to vote for their favourite by putting money in a pot, with cash raised going to charities chosen by the sponsors.

This year, the church’s chosen charity is Thames Hospice.

A memory tree will also make a return, where tags are placed to remember those lost this festive season.

The church will be open for viewing, free-of-charge, at the following times: 10am-7pm Friday and Saturday, and noon-6pm on Sunday.

St Luke's vicar, reverend Sally Lynch, said: "It will be so good to be back in our beautiful church. The event brings the whole community together to raise spirits and raise money for charity and church funds."

For more details, contact 01628 622733 or email admin@stlukeschurchmaidenhead.org.uk