Cabinet paves way for Hertiage Centre relocation whilst bus services are set to be improved

Maidenhead Heritage Centre looks set to relocate to the former SportsAble building after cabinet approved a report authorising the move on Thursday night.

The site at Braywick Park has been vacant since the end of last month following SportsAble’s closure in March.

RBWM obtained ownership of the 6,000sqft building leading to discussions at cabinet over whether to lease the building to a voluntary or community group, dispose of the building to the heritage centre in exchange of their current home, or lease it on a commercial basis.

The heritage centre is currently located in Park Street and forms part of the York Road development project.

Development is not possible whilst the building is occupied, with the heritage centre’s desire to relocate a larger site expecting to cost around £1.2million for construction of a new building.

At the meeting, leader of the council Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and the Walthams) said the council had been left with the ‘challenge and opportunity’ after the SportsAble site had been vacated.

“For two reasons, I am very supportive of this move,” said Cllr Johnson.

“The first is bringing back into use a currently vacant building; I think it’s in everybody’s interest that we don’t have vacant buildings within RBWM, [and] we look to bring them back into publicly-accessible use as quickly as possible.

“The second reason, and I think the most important for me, is giving the opportunity and the potential for the Maidenhead Heritage Centre to not only retain a presence within the town but critically expand their offering.”

Hari Sharma, speaking on behalf of the Hindu Society of Maidenhead, said that the SportsAble building was a ‘perfect and convenient location’ as a hub and focal point for communities to help get over the impact of the pandemic.

He added that the Hindu Society had worked with the council to secure different sites, with two failed planning applications costing the group around £70,000.

Cllr Johnson said: “The recommendation is to progress with discussion with the heritage centre in terms of the disposal of the SportsAble building.

“Were those discussions not progress to the point where we sign an agreement, of course we would go back to explore all of the other options which were included in the paper.”

The original recommendation was to approve the leasing on a commercial basis should the negotiations with the heritage centre fall through.

However, leader of the opposition Cllr Simon Werner (Lib Dem, Pinkneys Green) proposed an amendment to ensure that community groups would be prioritised before commercial ventures. Cllr Johnson accepted the amendment, and the recommendation was carried.

Later in the meeting, Cllr Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham) presented a report recommending a transition to the Government’s Enhanced Partnerships scheme for bus services within the Royal Borough.

“The stated ambition is to return demand to pre-pandemic levels, and beyond, through lower and simpler fares, presenting ‘turn up and go’ services, more evening and weekend services, and better integration between routes and different forms of travel, which is in line with our aspirations for improving services within this borough,” said Cllr Clark.

He added that by entering into Enhanced Partnerships, the Royal Borough would benefit from the Government’s £3billion funding set aside for improvements to bus services.

Approval of the recommendation was the first stage in the Government’s three-step plan.

“[The second stage will] look at the structure of that relationship and what it could deliver and the attendant consultation with providers and stakeholder groups to deliver a coherent plan,” Cllr Clark added.

“Then, using criteria which is yet to be released by Government, make sure that this borough takes maximum advantage of all of the available funding which comes forward under this plan so that we can improve the services where needed.”

The council will be required to publish a Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) by the end of October this year, with the partnerships in effect from April 2022.

The recommendation was approved by cabinet.