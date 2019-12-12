Norden Farm's The Carnival of the Animals lantern parade is biggest yet

The ‘biggest Lantern Parade yet’ weaved its way through the town centre on Saturday.

Organised by Norden Farm, the theme of the 11th annual event was The Carnival of the Animals – Origins.

The procession started outside the town hall before snaking along the High Street and through the town centre.

It has taken weeks of workshops at the centre for the arts in Altwood Road, and out in the community, to ensure the darks streets were sufficiently aglow with willow lanterns for the parade.

Lanterns included sharks made by Altwood CofE School, ladybirds made by Braywick Court School, sloths made by Army families at Broom Hill in Windsor and moths, echidnas and treefrogs made at public workshops.

But the visual spectacle was not the only thing to be enjoyed, with entertainment accompanying the parade.

Leading the parade was RBWM town crier Chris Brown and joining him was The Brass Funkeys. At the back of the parade was community samba drumming band Beatroots Bateria.

After the procession around 100 people attended a gig in the Desborough Theatre where performing acts were The Haystacks, Tara Deane, Louis and Bros, and The Brass Funkeys.

Education manager at Norden Farm, Robyn Bunyan, said: “A huge thank you to our wonderful community for coming out on Saturday night – it was, without doubt, our biggest Lantern Parade yet and I am thrilled to have shared it with everyone.

“These events simply wouldn’t happen without the support of the public and importantly, our very kind funders, supporters, volunteers, staff and artists.

“This year we added Lantern’s Live! to our offering, for those who wanted to carry on the post parade party – the evening went down a storm with a line up of local bands

before our headliners, and parade leaders, The Brass Funkeys wrapped the night up in style.”