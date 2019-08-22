Hundreds of artworks on display at Cookham art exhibition

Hundreds of works of art have gone on display in the village.

The annual exhibition, hosted by Cookham Arts Club at Pinder Hall, features more than 300 pieces, including paintings, pottery, greetings cards and glasswork.

Most have been created by members of the club, who are based in Cook-ham and other nearby areas.

Cookham Arts Club chairman Kay Lamb said: “People know that the work is at a very high standard.

“We work on the exhibition and because it’s on for 12 days people have got lots of time to come and they often come back later on.

“It’s a proper exhibition with a large number of works. They just enjoy it, there’s something for everybody, it’s a joy.”

She added that people like to buy art depicting the nearby area as it is more personal.

Launched on Tuesday, August 13, the exhibition is free to attend and runs until Sunday.