Terry Brazier keen to make up for Belletor debut

Terry Brazier (centre).

--

Windsor's Terry Brazier will look to combat the explosive striking style of Tim Wilde - and prove to the world he's still the real deal - when he takes his place on the Bellator‘s London bill at Wembley Arena on June 22.

Brazier lost his last bout by submission having elected to fight with an infected elbow against doctors advice.

Defeat inevitably followed against Chris Bungard in the all British lightweight clash but now he's keen to prove to his promoters that he's worth another shot.

Wilde - who fights out of Cannock - joined Bellator from Golden Ticket Fight Promotions off the back of a three-fight winning streak. However, Brazier – a two-weight BAMMA champion – was on a nine-fight winning streak before the disappointment of his Bellator bow and says Wilde will get the surprise of his life if he tries to take him down.

“This is a chance for me to get back to where I was,” said Brazier.

“I want to prove myself again because the guys at Bellator probably feel they didn’t get what they were promised with me.

“I came across as a bit of a let down in my previous fight so this is about proving to the guys at Bellator that I’m the real deal. If I can beat Tim it will put me on the path to fighting top 10 fighters.

“I was ill in my last fight. I had a bad day at the office. Everyone can have a bad day at the office but if it happens when you're in this business you incur losses.

“A week beforehand I was in hospital with an infected elbow. All the advice I was getting was to pull out, but try telling a fighter to do that.“

Brazier added: “I love being the underdog. When I was fighting for and winning titles I was always the underdog and I thrive under that pressure.

“From what I've seen Tim is a world class striker, and my sparring partners will be based on that. He'll try to strike with his leg and use his powerful right but if he's thinking of taking me down he'll be in for a big surprise.”