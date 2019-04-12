Monkey Island Estate opens its doors

Monkey Island Estate officially opened yesterday (Thursday).

The hotel with an 800 year history was taken over in August 2015 by YTL hotels and scheduled to open in February after extensive refurbishment.

However to ensure it was ‘100 per cent ready in every capacity’ it was decided to postpone for two months and operate a soft opening in April, which started today.

Visitors can enjoy an overnight stay in one of the 41 bedrooms and suites, designed by New York-based Champalimaud Design, or a meal.

The ‘sophisticated yet casual’ brasserie at the hotel is headed up by executive chef William Hemming.

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner on the river it serves ‘a modern take on British classics’ with produce freshly sourced from the surrounding countryside.

Diners then have the opportunity to enjoy a digestif at The Monkey Bar or The Whisky Snug which offers an extensive whisky and cocktail menu.

There is also the opportunity to enjoy relaxation and pampering at The Floating Spa, moored on the banks of the island.

To find out more or to make a Brasserie reservation visit www.monkeyislandestate.co.uk