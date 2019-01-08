Burnham recycling centre set to close later this year

Burnham recycling centre is set to close later this year following a public consultation by Buckinghamshire County Council.

Other changes include introducing charges at all Bucks household recycling centres for anything that is classed as ‘non-househodl waste’ from April.

This includes waste resulting from the deposits of homes and outbuildings and rubble, soil and treated wood resulting from garden landscaping.

All green garden waste will continue to be accepted without charge.

Buckinghamshire County Council’s (BCC) cabinet agreed the proposals at a meeting on Monday (Jan 7), which is estimated to save the council £1.25million.

From April this year the Burnham branch will be closed on Wednesday and Thursdays with the site closing permanently in September – subject to a financial review of the effectiveness of other changes.

Bill Chapple OBE, BCC cabinet member for planning and environment, said: “Although I would much rather inconvenience no-one, these closures are unfortunately necessary if we are to realise the level of cost savings the council's budget requires.”

He added that the council will take ‘immediate action’ if there is an increase in fly tipping as a result of the changes.

“Ordinary householders don't suddenly become criminals because changes are made at their local tip,” he said.

“However, we have zero tolerance of fly tipping, and will take immediate action if there's any sign of an increase.”