Pro-EU rally held outside Maidenhead Town Hall

George Roberts

Organisers said about 80 people protested against Britain leaving the European Union outside Maidenhead Town Hall this week.

Although 40 people had registered to attend, the reported head count at the Maidenhead for EU Regional Rally was roughly double that thanks to support from Windsor for EU and Berkshire for Europe.

The protesters gathered on Saturday, almost a year after Article 50 was triggered.

The pro-EU rally is one of many that happened on the same day across the country, with thousands turning out at protests in Leeds and Edinburgh.

Maidenhead for EU organiser John Barron said: “We are sending the message that we continue the campaign and it is not a done deal yet.

“We came here because it is Theresa May's seat. It is important to raise our flags here and send the message that local people include many who are still opposed to the course our Prime Minister is taking our country on.

“We still have time to rethink and reconsider.”

  • MarcWall

    13:01, 28 March 2018

    What a waste of time...

  • JoeSoap

    12:12, 28 March 2018

    Deluded fools refusing to accept the outcome of a democratic referendum

