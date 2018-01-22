In pictures: Go tournament in Maidenhead

A tactical war played out at Hitachi’s Maidenhead headquarters as board game enthusiasts competed in a Go tournament.

The ancient Chinese board game, which is reported to date back to 4000 BC, sees players use black and white stones to try and mark out more territory than their opponent on the board.

Competitors travelled from across the South-east to Lower Cookham Road to battle it out in a competition organised by the Maidenhead Go Club on Saturday (Jan20).

The tournament spanned the whole day, testing the endurance, patience and tactical nous of players as they competed in three rounds.

The event was supported by the British Go Association, with prizes being handed out to those who won the most points.

Neil Cleverly, who travelled from Bournemouth for the competition, said: “It’s very much a trading game.

“If you try and go for too much you’ll come a cropper but if you don’t go far enough you’ll lose.

“Finding somewhere in the middle is the balance.”

About 40 people turned out for the competition, with Neil adding that the rise of internet gaming had led to less people playing in person.