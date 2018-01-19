Fish rescue underway at Blackamoor Lane

01:39PM, Friday 19 January 2018
A rescue operation is underway near Blackamoor Lane as three men work to save stranded pike from a puddle.
The channel, which appears to have been drained as part of the Waterways Project, is nearly empty of water, but a puddle roughly six inches deep contained dozens of pike.
Reposted - this is the channel near York Stream with next to know water. Somehow it’s been drained with fish still in it. Chasing up what’s going on now pic.twitter.com/KsFhxExdXK— Will Taylor (@WillTaylor_BM) 19 January 2018
Today, Paul Bradfield, Paul Taylor and Dave Jones have been using nets to carry at least 70 fish from there to the Waterways stream, also near Blackamoor Lane.
Richard Davenport, chairman of the Maidenhead Waterways Restoration Group, believed it was the council’s responsibility to check for wildlife there.
The council has been contacted for comment.
Richard Davenport
16:04, 19 January 2018
Having now visited the site and spoken to the EA Fisheries officer who attended and the waterway contractor Greenford, I have been assured no fish have have died during the (..expected) draining down of Moor Cut following removal of the temporary dam to allow the flow to be returned to York Stream. The EA found some more pike and smaller fish trapped in the shallows and under the bridges and Greenford's specialist sub-contractors will address these in the next few days. Thanks are due to the quick acting anglers who reported the sighting and mucked in to rescue the fish they could reach.
