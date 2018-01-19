Fish rescue underway at Blackamoor Lane

A rescue operation is underway near Blackamoor Lane as three men work to save stranded pike from a puddle.

The channel, which appears to have been drained as part of the Waterways Project, is nearly empty of water, but a puddle roughly six inches deep contained dozens of pike.

Reposted - this is the channel near York Stream with next to know water. Somehow it’s been drained with fish still in it. Chasing up what’s going on now pic.twitter.com/KsFhxExdXK — Will Taylor (@WillTaylor_BM) 19 January 2018

Today, Paul Bradfield, Paul Taylor and Dave Jones have been using nets to carry at least 70 fish from there to the Waterways stream, also near Blackamoor Lane.

Richard Davenport, chairman of the Maidenhead Waterways Restoration Group, believed it was the council’s responsibility to check for wildlife there.

The council has been contacted for comment.