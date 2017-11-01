Firefighters called to tackle car fire on M4 westbound

09:58AM, Wednesday 01 November 2017
Traffic is beginning to clear on the M4 westbound following a car fire earlier this morning (Wednesday).
Crews from Maidenhead and Slough fire stations were called to the scene between junctions J8 and J10 at about 7.40am.
Upon arrival, a firefighter used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put out the fire.
Crews stayed on the scene for about 45 minutes.
