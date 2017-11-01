Wed, 01
15 °C
Thu, 02
12 °C
Fri, 03
12 °C
SECTION INDEX

Firefighters called to tackle car fire on M4 westbound

Traffic is beginning to clear on the M4 westbound following a car fire earlier this morning (Wednesday).

Crews from Maidenhead and Slough fire stations were called to the scene between junctions J8 and J10 at about 7.40am.

Upon arrival, a firefighter used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put out the fire.

Crews stayed on the scene for about 45 minutes.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved