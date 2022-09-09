Football fixtures postponed as a mark of respect following death of the Queen

All National League matches scheduled for this weekend have been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

This includes Maidenhead United's match at Wrexham in the National League and Slough Town's trip to Dover Athletic in National League South on Saturday.

The fixtures have been postponed as a mark of respect to the Queen, Britain's longest-serving monarch, who passed away at Balmoral Castle with senior members of the Royal Family at her bedside yesterday afternoon.

The decision was taken following guidance from the FA and after consultation with the Department for Culture Media and Sport (DCMS).

This is in line with Premier League and EFL matches, which have also been postponed this weekend.

As it stands National League matches will go ahead as planned from Monday (September 12), meaning the Magpies trip to Boreham Wood on Tuesday evening, and Slough's home match with Taunton Town are set to go ahead as planned.

A statement from the National League read: “Firstly, the National League sends sincere condolences of all Member Clubs on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to His Majesty King Charles III and the further Royal Family.

“Further to this morning’s statement by Debbie Hewitt, chair of The Football Association, all National League System, FA Trophy, and grassroots fixtures scheduled for this weekend will not take place as a mark of respect. The Queen was the FA’s patron, and Prince William is its President.

“At this moment National League fixtures will go ahead as planned from Monday 12 September onwards although we understand no sporting event of any kind will be permitted on the day of The Queen’s funeral.

“The decision to postpone this weekend’s fixtures is taken in line with guidance from the FA in consultation with the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport. The League fully supports this stance.”

Marlow's FA Trophy fixture with Binfield has also been postponed as a mark of respect as have the matches involving Windsor, Flackwell Heath, Holyport, Burnham and Ascot United in the Combined Counties Premier Division North. All grassroots and junior football matches have also been postponed.

However, not all sports have followed suit, with rugby, cricket, and golf – among others – set to press on with matches and events from Saturday.

The RFU has followed the official guidance from Government that there can be respectful continuation of sport at all levels.

This means that Maidenhead RFC's away game at derby rivals Bracknell is set to go ahead, kick-off 3pm, with Maids looking to build on their impressive 56-17 win over London Welsh.

Windsor RFC are set to travel back to the capital to play London Cornish in Regional 2 Thames (KO, 2.15pm) after losing 87-5 at Hammersmith & Fulham last weekend.

As it stands, Marlow will kick off their Counties 1 Tribute Southern North season at home to Wallingford tomorrow (Saturday), however, Slough's Counties 2 Tribute Berks/Bucks & Oxon South game at Maidenhead 3rds has been postponed.

A statement on the RFU website said: “The overwhelming opinions shared so far within the game, are that teams and supporters want to come together to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to be united in our grief as we express sorrow at her passing.

“Rugby, at its heart, is about community and bringing people together, in good times and in sad. Rugby clubs are a source of strength and support during times of uncertainty, and we hope that by enabling games and other rugby activity to go ahead this weekend, with families and friends congregating it will help us all to unite at this time of national mourning.

“We strongly encourage all those playing sport this weekend to respectfully pay tribute to The Queen by holding a minute’s silence ahead of all fixtures this weekend. This an opportunity for teams from different areas to join together in honouring and celebrating her life.”

The statement continued: “While for many in the game, matches this weekend will be an opportunity to come together and celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II, there may be some clubs who will find it more appropriate to postpone their fixture, such as those with closer connections to the Royal Family or those with large numbers of players in the military or emergency services who may be called away to work on official duties as a result.

“If that is the case, both clubs may agree to postpone their fixture this weekend without penalty.”

The BMW PGA golf Championships at Wentworth will also continue from tomorrow (Saturday).