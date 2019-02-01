Strong showing for East Berkshire and South Bucks at gastropub awards

The winners of the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropub Awards were announced at Lillibrooke Manor on Tuesday.

Berkshire and Buckinghamshire establishments held their own at the event, with a generous handful of pubs gaining places on the prestigious list.

The awards event, which is in its 10th year, was presented by Angellica Bell, known for The One Show and winning Celebrity MasterChef in 2017.

With two of his pubs in the top 50 list, Marlow-based celebrity chef Tom Kerridge was well placed as the person to cook the celebratory lunch on the day.

Kerridge’s The Coach, in West Street, was awarded second place and The Hand and Flowers, also in West Street, was put in 14th place.

The awards are broken down to cover pubs in six geographical regions and voted for by ‘top foodies and hospitality experts’ including chefs, food writers and pub guide editors.

Also in the top 10 was The Beehive in White Waltham, which came in at number eight on the list. The Crown at Burchetts Green is placed in 13th, in at 26 is the Royal Oak Paley Street and number 48 is The Oxford Blue in Windsor.

Editor of the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs Nicholas Robinson said: “Gastropubs are an example of everything that is great about the UK food and drink scene.

“It is something no one else in the world can do as well as we do in Britain. As a result, the pubs on the list are envied by so many because of the innovation and skill within them.

“Real gastropubs offer unique experiences while remaining focal points within communities. They are very special places to be.”

To see the list go to www.top50gastropubs.com