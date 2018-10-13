Bakedd applies for alcohol licence

12:00PM, Saturday 13 October 2018
An artisan bakery and cafe has submitted an application to serve alcohol, play music and extend its opening hours.
Bakedd in High Street serves a variety of baked goods, sandwiches, salads and hot and cold beverages.
The application is to serve alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises indoors and on the terrace.
It also proposes ‘regulated entertainment’ in the form of recorded music from 7am-9pm, Monday to Friday and 7.30am-9pm on Saturday and Sunday.
The last day for representations is Wednesday, October 31.
