Cafe owners at Strawberry Grove say it's been a 'berry good' month

It has been a ‘berry’ good start for a cafe in Bridge Street which launched last month.

Strawberry Grove is the second cafe opened by married couple Stuart and Marta Downs, their first being in Land End, High Wycombe.

They said they have received warm welcomes from nearby businesses including Goyals, Bianco Nero, Chutney Jacks and Platinum Dry Cleaners.

Stuart said: “It is great to now be part of their local business community.

“Whilst it is early days, the business is going from strength to strength and it is very encouraging to already be building up a crowd of loyal regulars.”

Although the cafe was due to be open into the evening, that has been put on hold until later this month, when a special evening menu and events such as tapas evening and board game night are planned.

Stuart also said that the cafe will soon be launching a delivery and catering service and is taking reservations for Christmas lunch.