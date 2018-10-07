Soy sauce success for sous chef

A sous chef at Cliveden House has taken first prize in the 2018 Kikkoman Masters.

Kikkoman is a brand of naturally brewed soy sauce and each dish that chef Fergus Wilford cooked in the contest included the sauce as an integral ingredient.

The competition took place at The Restaurant Show in London on Monday October 1 and the challenge was to create a starter and main course in 90 minutes.

Fergus prepared soy marinated mackerel with cucumber wasabi, fennel slaw and a ponzu dressing followed by koji aged duck breast poached in master stock, butternut squash and fermented king oyster mushrooms.

As well as being crowned Kikkoman Masters 2018 champion, Fergus also won a seven-day chef’s trip to Japan.

The Cliveden Road hotel’s executive head chef André Garrett said: “I am immensely proud of Fergus, this is a great achievement and a well-deserved win, it shows his tenacity and drive and the winning prize of a week-long chef’s trip to Japan will be invaluable for his career development.”