Royal Oak in Paley Street loses Michelin star in 2019 guide

The Royal Oak in Paley Street has lost its star in the latest Michelin Guide.

The recipients of stars for the guide, an indicator of excellence published by French tyre company Michelin for more than a century, were announced last night.

The Royal Oak had boasted one star since 2010 and is co-owned by television presenter Michael Parkinson and his son Nick.

Bray’s The Waterside Inn, owned by acclaimed French chef Michel Roux and his son Alain, and Heston Blumenthal's Fat Duck both retained their three-star status.

The Hand and Flowers in Marlow, owned by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge is also still on the 2019 guide with two stars.

Establishments with one Michelin stars still on the guide are luxury five-star hotel Coworth Park, in Ascot, The Hinds Head, in Bray, The Coach, in Marlow, and The Crown in Burchetts Green.

The Michelin Guide also awards the title Bib Gourmand to restaurants which offer high-quality food at a reasonable price.

Cookham pub The White Oak was awarded the accolade in 2012 and has secured its place for 2019.