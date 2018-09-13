Michel and Alain Roux prepare to open Skindles restaurant

Michelin-starred chefs Michel and Alain Roux say their new restaurant at Taplow riverside will be a place ‘to have a bite at a reasonable price’.

Roux at Skindles, situated on the former Skindles Hotel site, will be open for business by the end of October, and Alain Roux, chef patron at The Waterside Inn, is excited for a new chapter.

He said: “It will be a place where people see the menu and feel at ease. We want people to feel comfortable, and attract a young crowd. You don’t need to have a special occasion, you just want to have a bite at a reasonable price.

“It’s really about bringing the place back to life, because Skindles (meant) so much. For us to be able to give it a second life is nice.”

Michel Roux founded the three Michelin-starred

Waterside, in Bray, with his brother Albert in 1972. Alain, his son, has been running the world-renowned restaurant since 2002.

Speaking about the new venture, Michel said: “The young people must not be feeling intimidated. Nothing is cheap in life, but our price will be fair.”

The new restaurant will occupy three storeys, with the main dining area on the ground floor, a cocktail bar on the first level, and a private dining suite on the second floor. There will also be an open terrace.

“The chef will be Raj Holuss, a young chef from Mauritius who has been working for us for over 10 years and has got a background in French cooking. He certainly knows how to cook, and loves his simple food, which is what will be on offer,” Alain said.

“Having simplicity brings down the cost, but there will be enough choices on the menu. Working with local and seasonal ingredients – that’s where you can cut.

“It will be a family business but there is a question of making sure things are under control, working on new dishes.”

Visit rouxatskindles.co.uk for information on job openings, reservations and general news.