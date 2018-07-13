Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival to include family-friendly afternoon

An annual beer and cider festival isn’t just catering for over-18s this year.

Organisers have included a ‘family afternoon’ in the three-day Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival.

Opening at Desborough College on Thursday, July 26, the festival will come to an end on the evening of Saturday, July 28, with Saturday afternoon dedicated to family fun until 8pm.

As well as beers, ciders, wine and spirits for adults, there will be a bouncy castle, a jungle ball shooter, face painting, a tombola and lucky dips for kids.

Guides will be there to engage children with various activities and adults will be able to play table shuffleboard.

Each day the festival starts at noon, finishing at 10pm on Thursday and 10.30pm on Friday and Saturday.

Entry costs £5, or £3 for CAMRA members, and £4 for Advantage Card holders. The family afternoon is free for under-18s.