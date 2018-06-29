Bursary boost for campaign to save the North Star

A campaign to save a popular pub in the town has been given a boost after receiving support from rural community charity The Plunkett Foundation.

In April, the Advertiser reported a group had formed to save the North Star pub in Westborough Road after it was put on the market by the current owner.

The Save the Star committee has now received a £2,500 bursary and it will receive a two-year package of specialist business advice as part of the ‘More Than a Pub’ programme.

The Plunkett Foundation delivers the service in collaboration with multiple organisations including the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Bob Ginger, from the Save the Star committee said: “Their help will be vital in our campaign to save our friendly, traditional pub and make it an even more attractive meeting place for everyone.”

Executive director of the Plunkett Foundation James Alcock said: “Pubs that are owned and run by the community are so much more than a place to buy a drink; they provide important social spaces and services for local people, and are central to their community’s sense of place and identity.”

The group has also listed the pub as an ‘asset of community value’. When listed, if the landowner wants to sell the property they have to inform the council and the community group will be given a six-month period when the owner cannot sell it on the open market.

This runs out on Monday, July 23