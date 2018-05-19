More than 1,000 people attend Pinkneys Arms beer festival

More than 1,000 people enjoyed a traditional beer festival that forms a key part of the Pinkneys Green social calendar over the weekend.

A variety of drinks provided by local brewers were at hand at the Pinkneys Arms, which has run its beer festival there for about 25 years.

James Thornhill, 29, who is one of the Lee Lane pub’s owners, said: “We were very pleased. We pretty much sold out of upwards of 30 barrels of beer.”

Supporting local brewers ‘gives them a bit of a boost’, he added.

The event, which James said had a ‘carnival’ atmosphere, ran from Friday to Sunday and is arranged to coincide with the nearby Carters Steam Fair.

Despite the rain on Saturday, pub-goers were undeterred from finding a new favourite tipple.

James estimated at one point on Sunday they were playing host to about 400 people.