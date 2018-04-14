Yourz to Eat opens second shop in Maidenhead

A catering and baguette bar is celebrating 17 years in the business by opening a second shop in the town.

Yourz to Eat is run by husband and wife Alison and and Jose Moreira.

Alison puts part of their success down to building up a good rapport with customers and the wider community and all of their food is prepared freshly on each site.

Their first shop is on Bridge Street.

On the new shop in Cordwallis Road, Alison said: “It’s been absolutely brilliant, we’re really pleased.

“We just decided to go for it and the new shop is better for the catering side of things.”