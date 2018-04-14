Mayor opens refurbished Stafferton Lodge

A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the reopening of a restaurant in Braywick Road after a two-week refurbishment.

The Toby Carvery at Stafferton Lodge was officially opened on Tuesday, March 27 by the Mayor of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Cllr John Lenton and David Jannetta, director of Alzheimers Dementia Support.

General manager Rachel Young, said: “We’re so pleased at how brilliant the refurbished Toby Carvery Stafferton Lodge looks.

“Mayor Lenton and David are such passionate and caring people, and the work they do to help the area and its people is brilliant to see.

“They’re an integral part of the local community and we’re really pleased to have had them mark our special occasion.”