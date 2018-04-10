Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival set for summer return

Drinkers will be able to wet their whistle with their favourite tipple this summer when the Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival returns.

Organised by CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale), the festival showcases a range of brews to try – and this year wine is on the menu too, with gin a possible debutant as well.

It returns to the Desborough College in Shoppenhangers Road for its sixth year in July.

Last year’s event was held at the Magnet Leisure Centre in October.

Publicity manager Tommy Lawn hoped the festival would allow visitors to sample products on offer from nearby brewers.

“A lot of people don’t know what they like before they try it,” he said.

He has also been keen to ensure the festival has widespread appeal – and with wine due, gin is also a possible addition for this year.

He said: “I was like, why is there no wine? Why is there no gin?

“A lot of people do not like beer or cider.”

Beyond the booze, however, other activities will also be available to keep families entertained, including face painting.

Last year, more than 140 real ales, ciders and perries were available, alongside live music.

Besides benefitting CAMRA, some of the money raised will go to Maidenhead Care: Good Neighbour Scheme, which provides support to the elderly, unwell or disadvantaged people, such as transporting them to medical appointments.

It will be open noon-10pm on Thursday, July 26, and noon-10.30pm on Friday and Saturday, July 27 and 28.

Sponsorship is also available. Call Tommy on 07949 939 233.