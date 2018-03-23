Craufurd Arms scoops pub of the year award

The Craufurd Arms has been named Pub of the Year by the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The community-owned pub, in Gringer Hill, was shortlisted alongside other finalists including The Perseverance, in Wraysbury, and The White Hart in Holyport.

But it saw off the competition to scoop the award following voting by the branch’s 800 members.

Mark Newcombe, chairman of the Craufurd Arms Society Limited, said: “It’s very exciting for us being the new kid on the block and the fact we were against some very well-established pubs.

“People do recognise what we’ve done and what we’ve achieved is really quite marvellous.”

The Craufurd Arms will now progress to the CAMRA’s regional finals where it will be pitted against the best watering holes from around Berkshire.

The pub is holding a Pint by Candle Light evening on Saturday, with music from Mouth Almighty, and All That Jazz will play from 8pm on Sunday.