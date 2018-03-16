Community group wants to save The North Star pub from redevelopment

A campaign to save a ‘linchpin of community life’ has been launched.

The North Star in Westborough Road was registered as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) in July.

This means if the pub goes up for sale locals have six weeks to put in a bid for the pub and another 20 weeks if an interest is expressed.

It was put on the market by Enterprise Inns in January and on March 1 the Craufurd Arms Society formally notified the council that it is interested in bidding for the pub.

The society, which runs the eponymous pub in Gringer Hill after successfully going through the ACV process, is helping out the Save the Star campaign.

Last year, the group raised hundreds of thousands of pounds to save the Craufurd from closure.

A committee has been put together for the North Star and the group had its first meeting about three weeks ago.

Now the committee has launched a survey to get the views of locals to find out what the community wants to do with the pub and how anyone can help.

It is hoping to raise enough funds to put an offer in on the pub in the next six months.

Committee chairman Brian Blackmun, 64, has been going to the pub for about 20 years.

“I think it going would be a loss for the whole area, it is one of the Maidenhead community pubs,” he said.

“It is important to keep some pubs in Westborough Road.

“The reaction from the neighbourhood has been very good, quite a few people have turned up to our meetings.”

A website, savethestar.co.uk has been started by the committee where people can get involved.

The campaign states: “We feel that the North Star, a traditional, friendly pub full of character and charm, provides a vital service, so much more than just somewhere to drink.

“It is a meeting place, a communication centre and an important lynchpin of community life.”