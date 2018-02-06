Marlow Slug and Lettuce set to be replaced by The Old Brewery pub

Sports fans are set to get a new watering hole in Marlow.

Pub company Stonegate has confirmed work will start on replacing the Slug and Lettuce, in Marlow High Street, with a pub later this month.

Renovation plans are expected to see £300,000 splashed out on the former brewery site, which will have its heritage commemorated with a new name, the Old Brewery.

The bar is due to shut on Sunday, February 18, to allow refurbishment to begin, which will include the installation of several big-screen TVs to provide round the clock sports coverage.

Real, craft and premium beers and ciders, along with cocktails, will be on offer.

Work is planned to be finished in less than a month, with a grand reopening scheduled for Tuesday, March 13.