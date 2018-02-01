Strong showing for East Berkshire and South Bucks in Top 50 Gastro Pubs list

The youngest ever MasterChef: The Professionals winner has been awarded another accolade.

Craig Johnston, 22, from Furze Platt was named Top Gastro Chef of the Year on Monday.

It was part of the annual Top 50 Gastro Pubs award, with a ceremony taking place in York.

The sous chef at The Royal Oak in Paley Street shot to fame after he won MasterChef: The Professionals in December.

The Michelin-starred pub owned by Sir Michael Parkinson and his son Nick Parkinson was also named in the top 50 list – coming in at number 45.

Nick said: “A thoroughly deserved award for an outstanding young chef who is spearheading the new generation of chefs.”

The pub was one of seven in the area to be named in the list.

The highest local pub was Tom Kerridge’s The Coach in Marlow at number five closely followed by The Beehive in White Waltham in seventh.

Beehive chef-patron Dominic Chapman said: “This is a brilliant achievement for us. We love what we do and the team work so hard, any recognition of this kind is simply amazing."

Also on the list was The Crown in Burchetts Green (11), The Hand and Flowers in Marlow (19).

Bray’s The Hind’s Head came in at 23 and the village’s The Crown (43)

The newcomer of the year award was scooped by The Oxford Blue in Old Windsor.

Visit https://www.top50gastropubs.com/ to view the full list.