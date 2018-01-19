Application for alcohol licence submitted by Gourmet Chicken

Gourmet Chicken has become a familiar face in the town centre after growing from a small site to a 60-seat restaurant

Now, the owner has put in an application for an alcohol licence, which he hopes will increase trade in the evenings and at weekends.

Harry Patel, 54, has lived in Boyn Hill since 1989 and used to run staff canteens on construction sites before opening a small restaurant in King Street which became Gourmet Chicken.

The chicken restaurant has been running in the town for four years and moved to Queen Street two years ago.

“It became too successful for that unit and when the opportunity came to move here I had to go for it,” said Harry.

At the moment the restaurant is busiest at lunch times during the week.

Harry said: “We are not getting as many customers as we should, I think the thing that is missing is the alcohol.

“The customers really want it – some of them come in and order their food and go and have a drink somewhere else.”

In the next couple of years he hopes to expand the brand by opening restaurants in neighbouring towns like Reading and Windsor.

If the application is successful the restaurant would be able to supply alcohol from 11am-11pm Monday to Saturday, and from noon to midnight on Sundays.

Comments should be sent to the Royal Borough’s licensing team by February 5.