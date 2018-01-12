Josh Eggleton and Paul Ainsworth announced for Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park 2018

The first big names have been announced for a food festival run by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge.

Pub in the Park is due to return to the town on May17-20 following last year’s successful debut.

So far the host will be joined by fellow Michelin star holders Josh Eggleton and Paul Ainsworth, as well as National Restaurant Award-winner Stephen Terry and Atul Kochhar, whose Sindhu eatery is at the Compleat Angler hotel.

Cocktail maestro Chris King has also been confirmed, while Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown will not feature in Marlow, but will appear at spin-off events in Bath, Tunbridge Wells and Knutsford.

Visit www.pubintheparkuk.com to find out more.