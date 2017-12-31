Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park festival to return to Marlow in May

Thousands of foodies are expected to descend on the town for the return of celebrity chef Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park festival.

The four-day event is set to return to Higginson Park on May 17 to celebrate the best of British food, as well as ‘cracking music’ and ‘lush vibes’.

And this time around it won’t just be Buckinghamshire that benefits, with Kerridge, owner of the double Michelin-starred Hand and Flowers, in Marlow, also due to take the gourmet get-together around the country.

Speaking about the venture, he said: “I am delighted to be able to share the magic of Pub in the Park with the beautiful British places of Bath, Tunbridge Wells and Knuts-ford. Expect great food, brilliant music and an ace day out.”

Line-ups of musicians, bands and guest cooks are being kept closely under wraps, but more information, including ticket prices, is expected to be released in the New Year.

Pub in the Park’s debut in May this year saw top chefs Raymond Blanc, Atul Kochhar and Angela Hartnett top a billing which also included music acts such as Tom Odell, James Morrison and 10CC.

Food fans will have to be quick to bag a ticket however after the last festival saw all 18,000 tickets snapped up in just 24 hours.

For more details visit www.pubintheparkuk.com