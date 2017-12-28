Craufurd Arms campaigners recognised by CAMRA for saving pub

Drinkers who clubbed together to save their favourite watering hole have been raising a glass and tipping a toast after their efforts were recognised nationally.

The Craufurd Arms, in Gringer Hill, has been named a runner-up in the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Pub Saving Award.

When owner the Wellington Pub Company announced it was selling the site, regulars enlisted the help of everyone from the Prime Minister to the aristocracy to raise the cash to make the purchase.

“To be honest, we’ve been open about six months and it’s been an amazing journey,” said Mark Newcombe, chairman of the Craufurd Arms Society Limited.

“It has really flown by and the pub seems to be doing really well, so we’re all excited about the new year and moving forward with it.

“It’s all going to be redecorated by the end of January and then we’ll be doing the kitchen.

“I thought the hard part would be getting the pub but there’s always more to do.”

The pub will host a cocktail party from 8pm tonight (Thursday) to celebrate the award.