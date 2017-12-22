Chicken shop Roosters closes down in Maidenhead

Town centre redevelopment plans have forced the closure of a Maidenhead fast food restaurant.

Roosters Piri Piri, in King Street, has shut, although the chain’s owners have not ruled out a return to the town in the future.

According to a sign in the window, it sold its last poultry product on Saturday, December 16.

A spokesman for the firm, which is based in Heston, Hounslow, the current landlord was unable to offer a long enough lease due to the on-going scheme to regenerate the town centre.

This left the bosses with ‘no choice but to close the restaurant on a permanent basis’.

In a statement a spokesman for the company added: “Maidenhead was one of our older looking restaurants and we are looking to redevelop our restaurants across the estate.

“We have recently refurbished our Harrow and Slough restaurants to update these to our latest look, and are also working on redeveloping our Reading restaurants.

“In line with this, we will look for another site in Maidenhead in the near future.”