Coppa Club confirms Maidenhead move after months of uncertainty

Following months of uncertainty a boutique restaurant has confirmed it will move to the town’s Chapel Arches development.

Coppa Club has agreed a lease with Sorbon Estates, part of the Shanly Group, and will take up a waterside spot on the ground floor of the Picturehouse development.

It is due to open spring/summer 2018 and offers a selection of European food including sourdough pizzas.

“Coppa Club has a real affinity with waterside locations, and so we were drawn to the incredible work the Maidenhead Waterway’s Restoration Group has been doing at Chapel Arches,” said John Gripton, the restaurant’s property director.

“Maidenhead as a whole is also a really exciting place to be as it gears up to welcome Crossrail in 2019.

“With so much investment heading into the town, we see this as an exciting opportunity to be part of the town’s wider regeneration.”

Coppa Club was granted a licence back in June, but the move was thrown into doubt when the site was advertised to let in September. At the time, a spokesman for Coppa Club said it wasn’t ‘confirmed on a location just yet’.

Managing director of Soborn Estates Tamra Booth said there was a ‘great deal’ of interest in the space .

She said: “It’s a restaurant that the people of Maidenhead can be truly excited about.

“Its position on the waterways will help bring Chapel Arches to life as a vibrant retail and leisure destination.”