Maliks wins British Curry Award months after recovering from arson attack

A popular restaurant has bounced back from an arson attack last year to claim the ‘Best in South-east’ category at the British Curry Awards.

Maliks, in Cookham High Street, took the award at Monday night’s ceremony at Battersea Park in London.

It left the eatery’s owner, Malik Ahmed, thrilled with its success/

“I’m absolutely glad that we won it,” he said.

“I took my team, my friends, I took a few celebrities.

“When they called out ‘Maliks, Cookham’ I could not believe it.”

Maliks was torched in December last year while some staff were inside in what police believed was an arson attack with intent to endanger life.

It prompted Mr Ahmed to post a £10,000 reward for information about who had done it.

Maliks gradually reopened from June, building up to its full reopening, offering the complete menu, in August.

“We had so much screaming, everybody knows what happened,” he said.

He was joined by Malik’s regular David Seaman, the former England goalkeeper, and TV presenter Pat Sharp.