Marlow Wimpy blames high rents for closure

A fast food chain has blamed spiraling rents for the decision to abandon its Marlow business.

Wimpy has confirmed it had taken the ‘difficult decision’ to shut its restaurant in the High Street by the end of the year due to the rising cost of operating a town centre business.

However, in good news for burger fans, it also left open the possibility of returning if the right deal could be found.

In a statement Chris Woolfenden, Wimpy UK general manager, said: “We recognise this is very disappointing and would like to thank both our hard-working staff and also our loyal customers.

“We are very proud of Wimpy as a traditional British brand and, if we can find an alternative location at a more reasonable rent, then we would definitely consider bringing Wimpy back to Marlow.

“In the meantime, as part of our ongoing expansion programme, we are also actively looking for new franchisees and for other suitable premises in other towns in and around this area.”

The firm, which also has its UK head office in Marlow, has also confirmed staff working at the Marlow site will be offered jobs at other Wimpy restaurants.