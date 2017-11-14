New head chef set to take over at The Hind's Head in Bray

A new head chef is taking the helm at The Hind’s Head after three years at the Michelin-starred pub.

Pete Gray is preparing to take over from Janos Veres at the end of November.

He started his career aged 17 working at Middlethorpe Hall in York.

The 32-year-old moved to the area from Yorkshire to work for Adam Simmonds in Marlow and now lives in Ray Park Road, Maidenhead.

Before taking up a job at The Hind’s Head, Pete worked a few ski seasons but came back when he ‘missed the cooking environment’.

“I love this area and Bray is a beautiful village with fantastic buildings,” he said.

“I was a bit scared of The Hind’s Head but when I came here I learnt so much.

“I get to work with some of the biggest names and it doesn’t get better than that really.”

Back in May, the restaurant in the High Street underwent a £350,000 refurbishment.

Changes included a new cocktail lounge called the Royal Lounge, themed around a hunting lodge, and the introduction of a set menu.

Pete said he is looking forward to taking on the new role but will try and keep things the same.

“We are not going to do anything too differently, the food is going to stay the same,” he said.

He added: “I’ve got big boots to fill.”

The Hind’s Head was taken over by Heston Blumenthal in 2004 and is yards away from his three-Michelin star restaurant The Fat Duck and his pub The Crown.

Being in such close proximity to the other restaurants is something that Pete says is helpful in the day-to-day running of The Hind’s Head.

“We go out of our way to have a relationship with the others, it’s amazing,” He said.

The development of new recipes is done on site with the help of Jonny Lake, executive chef at The Fat Duck, and Ashley Palmer-Watts, executive chef at Heston’s Dinner in London.