Craft beer pub Off The Tap to open in Maidenhead

A craft beer and artisan pizza pub opens in Maidenhead tomorrow (Friday).

Off The Tap, an independent pub at the former site of The White Horse, on the corner of High Street and King Street, will be serving more than 50 craft beers and ciders.

The pub is being run by Toby Denney and his business partner Dave Kimber, who want to offer pub drinkers in Maidenhead something a bit different.

Toby, who used to be a manager at Bar Sport, in King Street, said: “Craft beer can show people that not all beer tastes the same. And pizza is a good combination with beer so that’s where the idea came from.”

After Bar Sport closed last year, Toby began to work at the Maiden’s Head pub, along the High Street, but he knew he always wanted to open something of his own.

After spending about six months working to get the pub ready, the business partners are looking forward to this weekend’s opening.

Toby added: “The beers will be all on rotation so people can expect some-thing different each time.

“Food will be served until 11pm, and on Fridays and Saturdays there will be a DJ until 1am.

“We have three large TVs to show sport, a pool table and darts.

“It will be very different from The White Horse. It’s a completely different concept and customer base.”

Off The Tap will also have regular live music performances and is looking into putting on open mic nights.

For the opening weekend, the pub is due to host three breweries including Meantime, Fisher’s, based in High Wycombe, and the Windsor and Eton brewery, who will be offering beer tasting.

Visit https://www.offthetapbar.co.uk/ to find out more.