Bray restaurant Caldesi in Campagna unveils £140k new look

A Tuscan restaurant has reopened after an £140,000 refurbishment.

Caldesi in Campagna is run by chef Giancarlo Caldesi and cookery writer Katie Caldesi.

The Old Mill Lane restaurant in Bray was first opened by the husband and wife team in 2007. After the revamp, a large conservatory at the back of the restaurant can now seat groups of up to 25, this is up from the 16 which could be seated in the area previously.

The refurbishment marks the 10th anniversary of the restaurant in Bray.

‘Memorabilia boxes’ on the wall feature family photos and heirlooms including Katie’s first wooden spoon and pictures of Giancarlo’s family. The couple live in Gerrard’s Cross with their two sons, Giorgia, 17, and Falvio, 15.

The restaurant is managed by Vincenzo Di Monda.

“It is a family restaurant, we don’t have a stiff upper lip,” said Giancarlo.

“We are delighted with the new restaurant. The feature walls and mirror in the conservatory give it a wow factor.”

The revamp also includes a new bar area, which is accompanied by a new bar menu.

Katie said: “I love the new bar area which gives people the option to drop in for a drink and a snack rather than a full-blown meal.”

As well as the work at the restaurant the pair have been working on their fifth cookbook, due to be released next month.