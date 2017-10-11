Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival returns next weekend

A Night Screamer, Dark Side of the Moon and Bastard Bunny Strikes Back are just some of the beers which will be on offer at the annual Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival.

More than 140 real ales, ciders and perries will be available for tasting at the festival, which is run by Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) and begins on Thursday, October 19.

The festival, now in its fifth year will be held at a new venue in the Magnet Leisure Centre.

Mark Newcombe, from the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch of CAMRA said: “It’s going to be fantastic.

“There will be a slight different offering this year because it’s at the Magnet instead of Desborough School and there will be a slightly different take.

“It will be more traditional and strictly for over 18s.

“We have local beers and weird beers that nobody has heard of.”

The festival will kick off at 1pm on Thursday when it will be officially opened by the Royal Borough’s Town Crier Chris Brown.

In the evening it will be battle of the pubs as teams fight it out in a pub quiz.

On Friday and Saturday there will be live music performances from Red Rocket and The Scoundrels.

Mark added: “The live music went really well last year, and everyone was moshing.”

Each ticket includes a commemorative glass and two pints.

Visit www.maidenheadbeerfest.camra.org.uk if you are interested in volunteering at the event.