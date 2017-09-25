Artisan bakery opens at Chapel Arches site

An independent family-run bakery opened its doors in Maidenhead for the first time today.

Bakedd is now open in the Chapel Arches development and offers Turkish pastries, a coffee shop and Mediterranean snacks.

Owner Emre Yilmaz said opening a bakery in Maidenhead had always been the ‘family dream’.

The father-of-two gave up his corporate job two years ago to focus on the business case for the bakery.

He said: “We always had this dream and a couple of years ago I quit my job and started building this idea.

“There is nothing like this in Maidenhead.”

Emre moved to Maidenhead nine years ago from Turkey and lives in Shoppenhangers Road with this wife Gui and two children.

He opened Bakedd with his business partner Ilker Tunca.

When asked about why the location was chosen, he said: “We wanted it to feel Mediterranean, and it’s by the water.”

The bakery, which currently employs eight staff, has indoor and outdoor seating.

“We are an artisan bakery, we produce everything here. It’s not just about takeaway but also the service. We are not cheap, but we are good value for money,” he added.

“It’s not just about the taste, but also the service.

“We want to help the local community; we are going to have some plans for that. Not just offering jobs but we want to give something back. I have been living in this town a long time and it’s good to give something back to the town.”

When asked what his favourite item is on the menu, he said: “Everything.

“We spent a lot of time tasting and trying different suppliers to create the range we have.”

Bakedd will be open from 6am-6pm Monday to Friday, 7.30am-5.30pm on Saturdays and 10am-4pm on Sundays.