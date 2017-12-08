Deaf Burnham teenager set to appear on Channel 4 documentary

A deaf teenager with a passion for politics will make his television debut next week.

Andrew Harris, from Burnham, is one of the young people in Channel 4’s Extraordinary Teens: School of Life and Deaf, which will air on Thursday, December 14 at 10pm.

The documentary was filmed at Mary Hare School, a national school for the deaf in Newbury.

The 18-year-old has now left the school and

is studying politics, philosophy and economics at Royal Holloway University.

The filming finished nearly two years ago when Andrew was in year 12 and he said it will be ‘interesting’ to look back at that time in his life.

The programme will see Andrew applying for the role of head boy in a bid to fit in with his peers more.

“I’m excited for the exposure that the show will give to Mary Hare and to deaf students in general,” he said.

“I’m hoping that the programme will teach a broader audience about deafness and the challenges that come with it, but I hope it will also allow people to see that deaf people are not a sort of weird oddity in the population – when it comes down to it, there’s far more that unites us than divides us.”

After his studies Andrew hopes to go into politics and become an MP and maybe even Prime Minister one day.

“I would certainly wish to contribute to the country to the best of my abilities at the end of the day,” he added.