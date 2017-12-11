In pictures: Norden Farm Lantern Parade 2017

Leopards, pigs, foxes and fish snaked around Maidenhead for the annual Norden Farm Lantern Parade.

The biting cold wasn’t enough to keep away the hundreds of families who descended on the town centre on Saturday for the event.

Led by the dancers and drummers of the 4x4 Bhangra band and the Beatroots Samba Band, the ‘Carnival of the Animals’ winding through the town centre at one point stretched more than 400 metres.

And, capped off with a mammoth fireworks display, it marked another successful year for the festival, which is organised by Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, in Altwood Road.

The event sees youngsters create the lanterns at a series of workshops in the weeks leading up to the parade.

“There’s massive pride from me,” said the arts centre’s education manager Robyn Bunyan, who has now run and organised four parades.

“It’s really exciting to be able to get more and more people every year and when you look around you notice the same faces in the crowd you’ve seen year on year and they’ve brought more people along with them too.”

She added: “Maidenhead is a very vibrant place to live and the lantern parade is a unique event – you don’t need a creative bone in your body, you just need an urge for a bit of enjoyment.”

Norden Farm was once again working with community arts charity Same Sky, which has partnered the event for the last six years.

Each year, Norden Farm raises more than £15,000 to be able to produce the parade, which is supported by the Spoore, Merry and Rixman Foundation, The Prince Philip Trust Fund, The Louis Baylis (Maidenhead Advertiser) Charitable Trust, RBWM Kidwells Park Trust and The Shanly Foundation.

Visit www.nordenfarm.org or to find out more.