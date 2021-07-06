Eton Wick garden submerged by discharged water from sewage treatment works

The garden of an Eton Wick resident has been partially submerged due to high levels of water being pumped into a nearby stream by a utility company.

Stephen Pitcher’s home in Eton Wick Road runs alongside the Roundmoor Ditch which is fed into by Thames Water’s Sewage Treatment Works in Wood Lane, Slough.

The 50-year-old said the company is continually pumping treated water into the stream which is fuelling the growth of weeds which stops the water flowing freely down to the River Thames.

Stephen said this has led to the bottom part of his garden being flooded over the past six weeks with the ground now left sodden.

He told the Express: “Whatever Thames Water is pumping into it is just creating food for the weeds to grow. It’s never been this bad before, it’s absolutely mental.

“That land now is going to be sodden and there’s a retaining wall and I don’t know whether that wall’s going to collapse from all the weight of the water over the last six weeks.”

Volunteers have been trying to clear the weeds from the stream over the past few weekends which has caused the flooding to subside.

But Stephen is now calling on Thames Water to reduce the amount of water it pumps into the stream, potentially by discharging it into the Jubilee River instead.

He also raised concerns over the impact of growing weeds on nearby wildlife due to waterfowl struggling to navigate the congested waters.

A spokesman for Thames Water said: “We understand flooding is unpleasant and sympathise with anyone affected.

“Recent heavy rainfall has meant we’ve been treating higher volumes of wastewater than usual, so when higher flows enter the treatment site, higher flows of treated water are discharged at the end of the process.

“We have substantial planned investment in the area to help mitigate flooding and this includes a major upgrade project at Slough sewage works, which will see the fully cleaned final effluent returned directly to the River Thames instead of the Roundmoor Ditch.

“We plan to consult with locals on our proposals and timescales in the late summer.”