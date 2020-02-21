Eton restaurant sets £30,000 fundraising target to support Thames Hospice

A restaurant is aiming to raise £30,000 to fund a counselling room at the new Thames Hospice facility at Bray Lake.

Gilbey’s, in the High Street, is asking customers for a contribution of 50p each time they visit the restaurant this year.

The company has already raised more than £7,000 for Thames Hospice through fundraising initiatives which included staff member Samuel Sumner shaving his head.

Restaurant owners Michael and Lin Gilbey said: “As local restaurateurs we are deeply passionate about our community and delighted to be able to support Thames Hospice who make such a difference.

“Funding a counselling room means we can do our bit to help support families at their times of need.

“We are thrilled that each and every member of our staff are behind our fund-raising efforts and the response from our customers has just been amazing.”

Gilbey’s is planning to organise several fundraising events throughout the year including a Gilbey’s Champagne and Gin Bar at the hospice’s LakeFest event on June 6.

The new hospice building is set to open later this year.